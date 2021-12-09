Long-time West Point doctor dies in early morning accident

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A long-time West Point doctor dies in an early morning accident.

The crash happened on Waverly Road at about 2:50 AM.

Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter says 68-year-old Edmund Anderson Miller Jr. died at the scene.

Carter tells WCBI that Miller was going westbound when he lost control of his truck.

The pick-up collided with a tree and concrete culvert, just about a mile from Old Waverly Golf Course.

West Point Police and the Clay County Coroner’s Office are investigating the accident.

Miller joined North Mississippi Health Services in 1993.

He practiced internal medicine and graduated from the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Miller is survived by his wife and five children.