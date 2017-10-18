How Long Will Fall Last?

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

THU/FRI: The sunshine will remain with relatively light winds. High temperatures climb to the upper 70s to near 80°. Overnight lows near 50°.

SATURDAY: Another pleasant fall afternoon. Temperatures will be close to 80 degrees with plenty of sunshine.

SUNDAY: Highs around 80. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes through. Overnight, shower and storm chances continue, with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60%.

MONDAY: A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Overnight, mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.