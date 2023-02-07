Longtime board member Kenneth Seitz retires; Dodds fills term

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Kenneth Seitz of Starkville, a longtime board member of 4-County Electric Power Association, has retired from his duties as a director for the cooperative.

Russell Dodds of Starkville will fill Seitz’s unexpired term.

Seitz represented District 2 (Oktibbeha County) for 33 years. He and his wife, Mary Lynn, live in Starkville.

The longtime director said he will always hold fond memories of the cooperative.

“For the past 33 years, I have been honored to serve 4-County Electric Power Association, its membership, its employees, and its management. Through the years, the cooperative has done much to improve the quality of life for its members. That will continue with the strong leadership we have here at 4-County. I’m just glad to have played a part in that,” Seitz said.

Brian Clark, 4-County chief executive officer, said Seitz has been a valuable advocate for the cooperative.

“Mr. Kenny will be missed by all of us who worked with him. He believed in the cooperative business model. He was passionate in his support of this organization in its efforts to achieve system reliability, the lowest electric rates feasible, and member satisfaction,” Clark said.

“We appreciate the time and effort he invested over many years, to help 4-County grow as a service organization. During his years of service on the board, the co-op has had to navigate its way through the many challenges and changes the electric industry has encountered. He has always represented the membership well while striving to balance the business needs of the cooperative,” she added.

4-County’s Board of Directors presented Seitz with a framed resolution of appreciation.

Dodds, a longtime businessman and poultry farmer in Oktibbeha County, lives in Starkville with his wife, Haley.

Dodds is a graduate of Mississippi State University, with a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Dairy Production.

He is active in his community, serving as board member for these area organizations: Oktibbeha County Farm Bureau, Oktibbeha County Co-op; Sessums Water Association; and the 4-County Foundation.

“We’re excited to have Russell join the 4-County Board of Directors. He is a successful business owner and an excellent servant within his community, and he will bring the same commitment to the Association,” Clark said.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter