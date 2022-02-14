Longtime Columbus business owner and SEC Official died Sunday night

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re of a certain age and lived around Columbus, you might remember Caldwell Furniture Company, and its commercials here on WCBI that always opened with a hearty “Hi, Friends I’m Bobby Caldwell”.

Longtime Columbus business owner and SEC Official Bobby Caldwell died last night after an extended illness.

Caldwell was raised in Columbus, graduated from Lee High School in the late 50’s, and went on to play football at Georgia Tech.

After college, he moved back to Columbus where he became the owner and president of Caldwell Furniture Company.

Besides his business ventures, Caldwell also worked the field and sidelines of Southeastern Conference Football Games for over 30 years as an official. And he was active in many civic and non-profit organizations.

Bobby Caldwell was 80 years old.