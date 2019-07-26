Longtime Danver’s manager back on the job

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An institution in the Northeast Mississippi restaurant business is back at work at the restaurant he began his career at in 1977.

Longtime manager Larry Wade was back at Danver’s restaurant in Tupelo Friday. The restaurant held a “Grand Reopening” ceremony to mark the occasion.

The restaurant’s lunch rush was packed, and vehicles in the drive-through lane snaked around the restaurant.

Wade left Danver’s suddenly last year, and took on managerial duties at “Brick and Spoon.” But social media posts Thursday morning announced the return of Larry Wade to Danver’s

“I would like to thank everybody for their prayers and support and everything over the last five, seven months that I’ve been gone, I’m glad to be back, we’re going to keep rolling like we’ve been doing and I’d love to give a shout out to Brick and Spoon where I’ve been and continue to help them in any way I can,” said Wade.

“He’s always done a good job, and I’m so thankful he’s back,” said Helen Williams, a longtime Danver’s customer and friend of Wade’s.

Wade brought other familiar faces back to Danver’s with him.

The restaurant is known as a popular spot for churchgoers on Sunday afternoon and Wednesday evenings.