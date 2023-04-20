Longtime DJ retiring after more than 4 decades on north Mississippi radio

Award winning broadcaster Stan Allen never intended to make radio a career, but God had other plans

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – His voice has been coming through the north Mississippi airwaves for more than four decades, but after next week, a longtime disc jockey will be signing off.

For more than 40 years, he’s been a familiar voice on radio across North Mississippi.

Stan Allen started his radio career at WCPC in Houston, Mississippi, after serving his country in the United States Army. At WCPC, he was featured in “The Group”, students from Ole Miss who showcased their singing and dancing skills. In fact, Allen was the first black member of “The Group”.

From there, the station manager recruited Allen to work an on-air shift and he never looked back.

“Had no intention, never thought about it, but God has a plan,” Allen said.

After WCPC, Allen worked at stations throughout north Mississippi, Arkansas, and Memphis, before coming back to Tupelo, eventually landing at “The Pulse”.

In 2001, Allen battled and eventually beat cancer. However, his cancer and the treatments left him hearing impaired. But that didn’t stop him from inspiring listeners, playing the hits, and meeting newsmakers, artists, and faithful fans.

“Music is powerful. God has blessed me. I enjoy the people. It’s a blessing to be able to enjoy being in this business, all of these years. I thank God for giving me an opportunity to express the excitement of music,” he said.

Through the years, Allen has won numerous awards and accolades, and now, at 64 years of age, he said it’s time to slow down.

“I will spend time with my wife, and my grown children; they’re older. I will take some time for me,” Allen said.

While he will be missed on the airwaves, Allen wanted everyone to know that he will still be around and part of the community he has called home all his life.

Allen’s final day on air will be next Friday. A reception honoring his work and contributions to the community takes place Tuesday evening at “Char Cutie” on Clayton Avenue in Tupelo.

