Longtime family-run business honored with prestigious industry award

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An 85-year-old family-run business in Columbus was honored with a prestigious industry award.

Waters Truck and Tractor was named the 2022 North American Truck Dealer of the Year by International Truck.

The award recognized the top truck dealer for their annual sales, customer service, and community involvement.

Waters Truck & Tractor Co., Inc. operates seven locations and employs more than 300 people.

The Waters Family opened the business in 1938 in Columbus. They are proud of the solid relationships they’ve built over the years.

“Yeah, I’d like to say very loyal, very dedicated customers and if not for them, we would not be in this position. So first and foremost, we really thank them and appreciate their willingness to do business with us. And then, you know, as far as next is our employees, our employees are the driver for this and we’ve got a set of cultural values we call the waters family values, and our employees embody those values really well and that translates into good customer satisfaction,” said Michael Waters, Vice President and Co-owner.

In 2022, WATERS delivered more than 500 units to customers and sold nearly $21 million in parts.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter