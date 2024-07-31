Longtime Houston Fire Captain dies

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A longtime Houston fire captain, Bobby H. Sanderson has died.

According to a press release, Sanderson died early this Wednesday morning at North Mississippi Medical Center.

The fire captain started his career in the fire service in 1985 and continued to have the same passion and commitment to it until his passing.

Houston fire will share information on his services as soon as they become available.

Memorial funeral home in Houston will be in charge of the services.

