Longtime Lowndes County lawman retires

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A longtime Lowndes County lawman is putting up his badge.

Friends and fellow officers, past and present came together to celebrate Columbus Police Captain Rick Jones’ retirement.

Jones has spent the last 40 years in law enforcement. By his own count, about 30 of that has been with the Columbus Police Department, where he rose through the ranks from Patrolman to Captain.

He has also worked for the sheriff’s office and even ran for that post a few years ago.

Jones’ career has been marked by his dedication to the idea of community policing and outreach to area youth. In the early 2000s, he served as an adult leader of CPD’s Explorer Post.

He said he has mixed emotions about retiring.

“That’s one thing about leaving, it’s kind of bittersweet feeling. I have compassion for the community and the people who live in this city. And I want to see this city do well. And I’ve tried to do everything in my power, that I can do, to make it a better place to live,” said Jones.

Jones isn’t retiring completely. He felt he had a few more working years in him and was exploring some other job opportunities.

