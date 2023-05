Longtime Noxubee Chamber/Alliance employee set to retire June 1

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A long-time Noxubee Chamber/Alliance employee is retiring.

Marti Kauffman’s last day will be June 1.

She is currently the executive secretary.

Kauffman has been with the Alliance for 18 years.

She was heavily involved in the community and always helped in the planning and preparation of the Dancing Rabbit Festival.

