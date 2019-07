Oliver, who represented District 2, had reportedly battled kidney disease for several years.

NOXUBEE COUNTY,Miss.(WCBI)- Longtime Noxubee County District 2 Supervisor William “Boo” Oliver has passed away.

Coroner R L Calhoun tells WCBI Oliver passed away early Sunday morning.

Earlier this year he announced that he would not be seeking re-election.

Oliver was the first African-American to be elected by fellow Supervisors to be president of the board.