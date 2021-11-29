Longview disciples 4-h club host clothing drive for the community

STARKVILLE, Miss.(WCBI) Helping out a neighbor.

One group in Starkville lends a hand to families in need.

The Longview Disciples 4-H club held a clothes drive at J.L King park.

Folks in the community donated items to help those either in need or just looking for something new.

The group held a giveaway in March and decided to do another one during the holiday season.

“To be able to address a need that so many have and a lot of times we have not because we ask not. Our future should be where young people not look to receive all the time but to give back to their community and make their community a better place,” said Angela Stewart, the event coordinator.

The group plans to have more giveaways for their community in the coming months.