The Los Angeles Angels will hold a press conference at 5:30 p.m. ET Tuesday to address the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. The 27-year-old left-hander was found dead in his hotel room in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas on Monday.

The cause of his death has not been given, and officials said an autopsy would be performed Tuesday. Southlake Police said Skaggs was found unresponsive in his hotel room and that there were no signs of foul play. They also said it did not appear to be a suicide.

- Advertisement -

Following the news of Skaggs’ passing, the Angels and Rangers postponed their scheduled game Monday evening. The teams will go ahead with their matchup Tuesday evening at 7:05 p.m, and will hold a moment of silence in memory of Tyler Skaggs before the first pitch. Monday’s game will be rescheduled for August.

UPDATE: Tonight’s 7:05pm game will be played as scheduled and we will hold a pregame moment of silence for Tyler Skaggs. All @Texas2Split proceeds from tonight’s game will be donated to the @Angels Baseball Foundation. pic.twitter.com/qkWa9OiDhj — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 2, 2019

In their statement announcing Skaggs’ death, the Angels expressed condolences to his wife Carli and entire family.

Trending News

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred also released a statement Monday, saying: “I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas. All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”