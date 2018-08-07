Lots of food & fun at National Night Out in North Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Making communities safer. That’s the goal of National Night Out Against Crime.

Tuesday night dozens in Columbus were at Sims Scott Park for the 35th anniversary of National Night Out.

- Advertisement -

There was plenty of music, food and fun.

Not to mention the Paw Patrol, Columbus Police and fire crews there to meet those in the Friendly City.

Park Director Greg Lewis says it’s a fun event for the whole family.

“It’s an opportunity for the community to come out of the house, come out to the park, come out to the neighborhoods, meet their new neighbors, police and fire men and kind of send crime away,” said Lewis.

Several other agencies took part in the night like Starkville. Their event drew in crowds at the Sportsplex.