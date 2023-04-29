Lots of shine next week as temperatures warm into the upper 70s
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Highs climb into the upper 70s as mostly sunshine prevails the rest of the weekend into next week.
SUNDAY: Afternoon temperatures max out around the 70s Sunday as more sunshine makes it’s way into the forecast. Lows drop into the mid to upper 40s overnight. No rain is expected Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Highs will ultimately climb into the upper 70s by later next week. Other than a lone rain chance Friday the week ahead remains mostly dry. Lows initially remain in the upper 40s before warming into the 60s by the turn of the weekend.