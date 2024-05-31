Lottery’s 2nd Chance Drawing Puts More Than $875,000 Up for Grabs

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – With 10 scratch-off games ending soon, the Mississippi Lottery’s 2nd Chance promotional drawing offers players one more crack at winning top prizes totaling $876,000.

With the 2nd Chance promotion, players can register and enter their eligible non-winning scratch-off tickets to vie for a chance to win the last top prize in that game.

Monday, July 1, 2024, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games:

*Game #34 – $1 3 Times Lucky with TWO top prize drawings of $3,000

*Game #75 – $20 $500,000 Bonus Multiplier with a top prize of $500,000

*Game #87 – $5 Wheel of Fortune©️ with a top prize of $100,000

*Game #110 – $5 Addams Family ©️ Fortune with a top prize of $100,000

*Game #112 – $2 Lucky Holiday Bucks with a top prize of $20,000

*Game #120 – $2 Money Multiplier with a top prize of $20,000

*Game #121 – $5 Lady Luck with a top prize of $100,000

*Game #123 – $2 Fat Wallet with a top prize of $20,000

*Game #129 – $1 Mad Money with a top prize of $5,000

*Game #138 – $1 Beat the Heat with a top prize of $5,000

Players have until Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, to redeem valid prizes for these games.

2nd Chance Promotional Drawing Date

The 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing for these games will occur on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. Players have until Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify. Check the Mississippi Lottery Corporation’s 2 nd Chance website for further details after the drawing has occurred. All winners will be contacted via certified letter.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for the Mega Millions® drawing tonight, May 31, is an estimated $522 million, with an estimated cash value of $241.4 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000 after one winning ticket was sold at Ridgeland Superette in Columbus. The player matched all five numbers to win the jackpot worth $572,131, the third largest in the game’s history. The jackpot for the Powerball® drawing tomorrow, June 1, is an estimated $161 million, with an estimated cash value of $75.2 million; while the jackpot for the Lotto America® drawing tomorrow is an estimated $2.75 million, with an estimated cash value of $1.28 million.

