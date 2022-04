NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisiana woman is accused of breaking into a Noxubee County church.

Brooke Bloxham is charged with two counts of burglary of a dwelling and one count of burglary of a church.

A Noxubee County grand jury recently returned the indictment against Bloxham.

She remains in the Noxubee County jail on a $15,000 bond.

No trial date has been set.