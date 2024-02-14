Louisville bakery offers last-minute treats for Valentine’s Day

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville bakery was making some sweet treats for your sweetheart for Valentine’s Day.

Heart-shaped cakes, chocolate-covered strawberries, and other holiday-themed baked goods were all ready for purchase at “When It Really Matters”.

And it really did matter this day.

The shop had items to match just about any budget, whether you had frugal expectations or ready to splurge.

Some people, particularly the fellas, are credited with poor planning and last-minute gift ideas for their partners on Valentine’s Day.

The owner, Natali Zidar-Suddeth, said no worries.

“All the husbands… They don’t pre-plan. We like to help them out and have a bunch of stuff to come in. And there are a lot of people who just get a little happy. So, we always try to do something for every budget. We’ve got the $30 cakes and the below $5 boxes. So, there’s something for everybody,” said Zider-Suddeth.

Zider-Suddeth is from Germany but love brought her here to the States years ago.

