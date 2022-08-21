Louisville is kicking off the school semester with a celebration

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) -Classes are back in session and one group in Louisville is kicking off the semester with a celebration.

On Saturday, The Friends of Dean Park and Louisville High School partnered to host a Back School Celebration.

One important message for students is —You can do whatever you put your mind to no matter where you are from.

Doctors Jermaine and Jeremy Hogstrom visited their Louisville hometown to speak with students about the journey to achieving their goals. They say couldn’t do it without the help of the community.

“We’ve been here so many times and seeing the support of everyone here really makes it worth it for us and we really do appreciate everyone’s support and everyone’s thoughts and prayers and we are really grateful for it.”

And Dr. Jeremaine Hogstrom said this serves as a learning lesson for students.

“Just being able to lead by example I think is very important and being able to show them what’s possible and what you can achieve and really set your mind to it. I think that’s the most important thing that you can do,” said Dr. Hogstrom.

“For us, it’s important for them to see what it looks like and show them what they can also do and become because we don’t always have that opportunity to see people that look like us in different positions not only in medicine but other things that are out there too,” said Dr. Hogstrom.

Hogstrom says he and his brother says they will continue to visit school campuses around the year.

“We always come back and really connect with people that we’ve known all along growing up and it’s always like a warming and welcoming time coming back,” said Dr. Hogstrom.

Free covid-19 vaccinations and boosters were available to the public.