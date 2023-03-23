Louisville company among finalists for statewide award

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI/WJTV) – A Taylor Machine Works invention was a finalist for a statewide award.

The Taylor Z-H-360-L Heavy Lift Truck received recognition on the floors of the House and Senate before the awards ceremony of the 2023 Mississippi Makers’ Challenge.

House Speaker Phillip Gunn joined business leaders during the ceremony to give credit to all of the contestants.

The competition spanned over five weeks with 72 nominations.

“These four finalists here today are just a small sampling of the tremendous impact that manufacturing has on our state. These four finalists have brought something unique, something different, something that sets us apart as a state,” said Gunn.

“From advanced weapon systems and heavy-duty equipment to medical devices, and consumer goods, we make things that are shipped all over the world,” said John McKay, President and CEO of the Mississippi Manufacturers Association.

Raytheon Technologies won first place in the Mississippi Makers’ Competition for its “Next Generation Jammer” and earned the title “Coolest Thing Made in Mississippi.”

