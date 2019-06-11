Louisville company receives Navy contract

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Winston County company received a contract worth up to $84 million to repair and maintain all-terrain cranes for the Marine Corps.

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith announced Tuesday Taylor Defense Products LLC in Louisville was awarded the contract as part of the Navy Service Life Extension Program (SLEP).

- Advertisement -

The company will be given 9.71 million at first to begin repair and maintenance on about 145 cranes. The cranes are designed to provide high-speed, all-terrain abilities to lift and swing heavy loads.

The work will be done in Louisville and is expected to be done by June 2029.