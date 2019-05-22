Louisville Elementary School offers tutoring for state reading test

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a lot riding on the reading test – for students and their schools.

For the students that missed the mark the first two times, there is one last chance.

Here’s a look at what one school does to prepare 130 third graders.

At Louisville Elementary School they made sure they were prepared for the test.

Principal Rhyne Thompson said his faculty and staff have been helping the students since school started last fall.

“Our administration above us allow us to bring interventionist. We bring back retired teachers. We know what that child needs. It’s real important that we have a goal set from the beginning so we can work towards it. It’s not something you’re gonna grasp at the end of the year,” said Thompson.

Students have three chances to pass the test. Those who failed have now completed their second attempt.

If after the second attempt, they still fail, the students are placed in a 3-week boot camp.

“Our interventionist went in, tried to attack any areas that we saw fit based off any information we had on our students. Four days a week we’ll pull these kids and do everything once again,” said Thompson.

Thompson said test anxiety seems to hold some students back.

“We have students that show no sign, they are not on our radar because they make great grades. They’re asking questions, they’re answering questions, they’re doing the right things. And all of a sudden we do state test and we can’t pass it for some reason,” said Thompson.

Louisville School District Superintendent Randy Grierson said reviewing reading material at home may help them perform better.

“We talk about educating the whole child. You’re getting the parents involved and incorporating reading and encouraging and requiring kids to read,” said Grierson.

” They’re my kids. You’ll hear me tell the parents when they step through the door and I treat them like they’re mine. I would want every opportunity for my child personally to have that. We’re gonna create that to make sure that there’s no factors lying out there and that we know we’ve done 100% on everything we know we can do to create success for our students,” said Thompson.

The final attempt to pass the reading test is scheduled in the summer.