Louisville Family Brings Back Elaborate Holiday Display

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been a long time coming.

For the first time in 20 years, a Winston county family’s yard is all lit up for Christmas.

Will Mooney spent most of November decorating his parents’ home the way his father did year after year.

Mooney says in recent years, he’s only put up the Santa Clause and reindeer decorations to avoid so much work.

But he says this year was the perfect time to bring out all the lights and bring some joy to neighbors and other who drive by to see them.

The light display will be up thru New Year’s Day. The Moody home is on Highway 490 in Louisville.