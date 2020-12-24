Louisville Family Brings Back Elaborate Holiday Display

By
Aundrea Self
-
0
1

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been a long time coming.

For the first time in 20 years, a Winston county family’s yard is all lit up for Christmas.

- Advertisement -

Will Mooney spent most of November decorating his parents’ home the way his father did year after year.

Mooney says in recent years, he’s only put up the Santa Clause and reindeer decorations to avoid so much work.

But he says this year was the perfect time to bring out all the lights and bring some joy to neighbors and other who drive by to see them.

The light display will be up thru New Year’s Day. The Moody home is on Highway 490 in Louisville.

Previous articleAttorney Donates Toys To Home For Children
mm
Aundrea Self
https://www.wcbi.com
Aundrea Self is home-grown! She grew up in Starkville and graduated from Starkville High School. She earned degrees in English and Mass Communications from Stillman College in 1996. And it was at Stillman that Aundrea fell in love with news reporting when she did her first story on the school’s renowned student choir. After graduation, Aundrea began her broadcasting career in Columbus as the morning show “sidekick” on WACR radio. She continued to work in radio for six years before making the switch to television. She joined the WCBI family as the Sunrise producer. She eventually began reporting, and that ultimately led to her 7-year run as co-anchor of “WCBI News Sunrise” and “Midday.” Aundrea currently anchors the five and six o’clock newscasts and hosts “MidMorning with Aundrea.” Aundrea has won several Associated Press awards for her work. In 2004, she was honored as a “Top 40 Under 40” by the Mississippi Business Journal. A highlight of her career in journalism came in 2008 when she conducted a one-on-one interview with President Barack Obama as he campaigned in North Mississippi. Outside of work, Aundrea enjoys participating in community events. She spends much of her spare time speaking to area churches, schools, and civic organizations. She is an active member of the Starkville chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Aundrea enjoys reading, spending time with family, and sampling her husband’s tasty dishes! Aundrea and her husband, David, have three children: Kimberly, Alan, and Emilee. If you want to connect with Aundrea, make sure to follow her on Twitter and Facebook.