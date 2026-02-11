Louisville Fire truck reported stolen now recovered

LOUISVILLE/PHILIDELPHIA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville Fire Department truck reported stolen on Friday has been recovered, and a suspect in the case has been arrested.

The Ford F-450 flatbed work truck was reported stolen from behind the fire department.

It was being used to haul lifesaving equipment, pull the command trailer, and transport resources to emergency scenes, and had just returned to the station when it was taken.

Monday, Philadelphia Police were told that a person wanted out of Winston County was in the area of ABS Tax Service.

After a foot chase and brief search, they were able to arrest Frederick T. Rush of Louisville.

Rush has since been turned over to authorities in Winston County.

He is charged with Escape of a Prisoner and Motor Vehicle Theft. His bond has been set at $83,000.

The truck was recovered and had been altered, but was still intact.

It was being towed back to Louisville to be returned to the Fire Department and evaluated to make sure it was still operational.

