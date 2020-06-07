Louisville golf tournament held in honor of Joshua Reed

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — A golf tournament named in honor of Louisville man who died in a car accident last year is raising money to help young people further their education.

Reed, who worked as a lineman for Starkville Utilities, was killed in an accident in October of last year.

Family members say he loved to play golf, so this event was a fitting way to both honor his life and help young people in their community.

“Well Joshua was a very selfless person, he always thought of others and I think that today we raised so much that will benefit someone else and their educational opportunities and I think that Joshua would be very proud of that,” said Raychal Roberts, Joshua Reed’s sister.

“All of the proceeds from today, we made around $9,000, it will go to benefit the Joshua reed memorial lineman scholarship and that will fund the tuition of a student who is interested in going to lineman school,” said Roberts.

The family displayed a Bible verse throughout the golf course. Reed’s sister, Raychal, says the passage of scripture holds special meaning for their family.

“During his accident and his time spent in the hospital, Joshua 1:9 became our motto and that means ‘Be strong and courageous for the Lord your God be with you where ever you go’ and I think that we live that out today and that we’re strong and courageous and I think Joshua would be proud of that,” said Roberts.

The scholarship will be awarded yearly to a student pursuing a career as a lineman — just like Joshua.

“We are so excited and we look forward to next year,” said Roberts.

Joshua reed was an organ donor, and the woman that received his liver was at the tournament.