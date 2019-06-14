Louisville kids receive school lessons through We Care program

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Some kiddos are still getting some school lessons over the summer break.

We Care is a summer tutoring program that kicked off earlier this month.

The program includes subjects of math, reading a comprehension and this year they added history.

President of We Care Carnette Hudson said this helps kids stay focused and prepares them for when school starts.

“We need to keep their minds open, keeping everything going and be sure they don’t miss out on anything and improve on everything they have learned across the summer, so, when they go back in the fall they will still be able to stay on top of things,” said Hudson.

The program wraps up July 31.