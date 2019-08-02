Louisville Man Accused Of Influencing Juveniles To Beat A Teen In Viral Video

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- We’re continuing to follow a developing story out of Louisville.

Police are investigating Reginald Moore’s possible connection to an attack involving several juveniles that was recorded and made the rounds on social media.

- Advertisement -

In the viral video, you can see a group of teenage boys beating up a 13-year-old.

“The first time I watched it, I didn’t watch it all the way through, that’s how painful it was,” said Marisa Triplett, said the victim’s mother. “To see all of those kids attack one child and for him to beg and plead for them not to do it, it’s very hurtful.”

Triplett said her son was friends with the other teens shown in the video.

According to the mother, they were all hanging out getting ready to go play basketball when things suddenly took a left turn.

“They were told to come and jump on my son because he had came to me about some stuff that had been going on.”

She believes Moore is the person who sent the kids to carry out this act.

“He’s influencing these kids to think it’s OK to be in a gang, to think it’s OK to be bullying and it’s not OK,” Triplett expressed.

Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness said Moore speaks to the students at the alternative school in Louisville, where he tries to serve as a mentor.

WCBI has obtained photos of Moore in one of the classrooms.

Police believe the 27-year-old is using that to connect with the teens and recruit them to carry out these acts.

“Talking to Mr. Moore, he says, ‘Well I can’t control what they do, but they do look up to me,’ there again, he’s using his power as being a mentor to these young men to influence them to do things,” said Chief Holdiness. “They’re trying to impress him.”

Triplett said her son has been attacked again since the first incident in July.

She’s now pressed charges and will move her son to another school district in hopes of preventing more attacks from happening.

Louisville Police are asking for the public to come forward with information related to this case.

“I’m stressing to people out there that if they know of any illicit drug activity, especially with the transfer of controlled substances to our children, we want to know about it,” said Chief Holdiness.

“Retaliation is not going to help at all,” Triplett explained. “Even though that’s the first thing as a parent we would think, yeah they did this to my son, I want them to pay. Yes, I do want them to pay, but I want them to pay the legal way.”

On Thursday, Moore was arrested and charged with transfer of a controlled substance.

He’s now out on bond.

Chief Holdiness said Moore’s vehicle was recently shot at.

He believes it was in retaliation to the viral video.