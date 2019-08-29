Louisville man allegedly found with 172 pounds of marijuana in Texas

BEAUMONT, TX. (WCBI) – A Louisville man remains jailed after being captured in Beaumont, Texas with a trunk full of drugs.

Jimario Holmes, 31, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance along with a gun charge.

- Advertisement -

Holmes was stopped on Interstate 10 in Beaumont by the Beaumont Interdiction squad.

Officers said they could smell marijuana as soon as they approached his car.

That’s likely because Beaumont Police said they found 172 pounds of marijuana in the car along with two kilos of cocaine.