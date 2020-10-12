Louisville man killed after attempting to help his friend

LOUISVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – A deadly Louisville shooting investigation takes an unusual turn.

It seems the man killed was trying to help his friend.

Markevius Jordan was shot in the early morning hours of September 26th, on Mill Street, in Louisville.

Joseph Crawford told police that he struggled with an unknown, masked robber and a gun fired. Then a bullet hit Jordan.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation polygraph examiners interviewed Crawford and determined that story never happened. Detectives say they believe married couple Joseph and Keyune Crawford made up the story.

Louisville police say they did find out that Joseph Crawford was having suicidal thoughts and the victim, Markevius Jordan, tried to take the gun away from Crawford.

Joseph Crawford admitted to throwing a 9 mm handgun in a Madison County creek. That gun was later found by state troopers.

Chief Sean Holdiness is meeting with the district attorney this week to discuss charges the Crawford’s will face.

The shooting remains under investigation.