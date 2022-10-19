Louisville ministry continuing its mission even after a fire

Hope Missions of Louisville Mississippi

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville ministry known for bringing hope to the community is now hoping to regroup after a fire damages its building.

Angela Nance has been arrested in the case and is being charged with arson of a religious building.

Usually, when families are displaced by a fire or find themselves in a crisis in Winston County, Hope Missions of Louisville responds to the call.

Now that ministry is the one displaced by the fire, they are reflecting on their impact in the community.

Thrift store and ministry Hope Missions of Louisville is known for tending to the community’s spiritual and physical needs.

“We had a clothing pantry and food pantry, and a women’s shelter. We also had what was called a hands-up instead of a handout program. If somebody came out in need, then we would let them work with us, and we paid them for that labor…able body individuals, but if they were seniors or disabled, then we would just try to sow into them financially whatever we had,” Pastor O’Neal said.

During the holiday season, Hope Mission also plays Secret Santa to many children in the area. The fire damaged or destroyed most of this year’s toys.

“It goes without fail every year around Christmas time, some mother most of the time its a mother, and there has been a few cases where there were some fathers had come in and was trying to find their kids’ toys and things, and they thought they were going to have to pay for it when they got to the register, but we’ve always said you can just have that,” Pastor O’Neal said.

Pastor O’Neal may not know what’s next for the physical location of the thrift store, but he says he is taking it one step at a time.

“I would give anybody hope that God sees the circumstances and situation. Just do what you know to do next; do what lies near you. Whatever is there in front of you to be done, do that and then let God show you the next steps; that is my hope because that’s where doing it’s a faith walk for us,” Pastor O’Neal said.

As for the building…

“We have servant’s heart. I have a serving heart my wife has a serving heart, and all this means is we can’t serve out the building it doesn’t mean we can no longer serve,” Pastor O’Neal said.

Pastor O’Neal thanks that community for all its help so far. And plans to continue serving the community wherever he can. And if you would like to give you can reach Pastor Bernard O’Neal at 601-575-6828.

