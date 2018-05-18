Louisville Municipal School District Selects New Superintendent

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- After spending the last three months searching for a new superintendent, the Louisville Municipal School Board says that search is now over.

In a four to one decision, the board selected Dr. Randy Grierson.

Grierson currently serves as the principal at Cleveland Central High School.

The position came open when current superintendent Ken McMullan announced his plans to step down.

Board members say they’re confident that Grierson will continue to move the district in the right direction.

“We expect him to be here, to do the duties outlined in our policies and procedures as a superintendent, and to do it to the best of his ability, to lead this district forward,” said Brenda Johnson, Louisville Municipal School Board President.

Dr. Grierson’s hiring will be made official once he signs his contract.