Louisville names new top cop

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- There’s a new top cop in the city of Louisville.

Sean Holdiness was sworn in at Tuesday night’s Board of Alderman meeting.

Now Chief Holdiness is a life-long Louisville resident. The 48 year old brings 25 years of law enforcement experience to the job. He’s a recently retired Mississippi Highway Patrolman.

Holdiness was selected by the Louisville Board of Alderman in a unanimous vote.

He says he hopes to make the mayor and Board of Alderman proud of their decision.

“I’m extremely happy about the confidence they have in me and the decision that the mayor made to start off with everyone behind me. I cant think of a better way to start,” said Chief Holdiness.

Chief Holdiness replaces former Chief L.M. Claiborne who retired last month.