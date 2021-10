Louisville PD searching for wanted woman and stolen vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Louisville Police Department is looking for a Black Chevorlet Subarban and the woman accused of driving off with it.

Police say Lashundra Smith stole the SUV Friday.

They’re looking for a 1997 model with the License plate reading Y-L-B-1-8-1-7.

If you know where Smith or the vehicle is, contact the Louisville Police Department.