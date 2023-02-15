Louisville police arrest 5 people connected to Sunday shooting

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police release the names of the young people arrested in a large shooting this past weekend.

16-year-olds Nazyrian Goss, Eleshawn Clark, and Cameron Thompson, along with 17-year-old Decameron Moore and 21-year-old Elvandrick Idom are all charged with aggravated assault.

Idom faces three counts and has a $150,000 bond. Goss and Thompson are facing two counts and have a $100,000 bond.

Clark and Moore are charged with one count and have a $50,000 bond.

The shooting happened this past Sunday in the parking of Louisville Pit Stop, also known as Blackwell’s.

Police Chief Sean Holdiness said upgraded charges are possible once autopsy results are returned.

Investigators are trying to figure out who fired the bullet that killed Devontae McMillian.

Once the investigation is complete, Holdiness said video of the incident will be released to the media in order to provide transparency.

The minors will be charged as adults.

