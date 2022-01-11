Louisville Police arrest an accused trailer thief in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville Police arrest an accused trailer thief in Winston County.

25-year-old Justin McDonald ran from deputies last week after being searched around Highway 25 and Jake’s Junkyard.

Chief Deputy Keith Alexander says McDonald ran just before he was put in handcuffs.

Some of the stolen trailers from K&W auto and appliance have been recovered.

McDonald is charged with grand larceny and could face other charges.