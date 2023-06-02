Louisville police arrest man for allegedly breaking into business
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police made an arrest after a break-in at a car wash.
LaPatrick Holmes was charged with burglary of a business.
Investigators said the theft happened on Tuesday at Squeaky Clean Car Wash.
Holmes was also a suspect in another business burglary.
He remains in jail on a hold from the State Department of Corrections for a probation violation.
