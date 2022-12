Louisville police ask for public’s help identifying burglary suspect

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville Police are asking for the public’s help to find a burglary suspect.

The man was caught on security video in the moments before the break-in of a business.

If you recognize this person or have any information on this case, call the Louisville Police Department at 662-773-3511 or Winston County CrimeStoppers at 662-773-9999.

