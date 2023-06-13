Louisville police continue search for answers after Sunday shooting

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Still no arrest in a shooting in Louisville that left one person injured.

Chief Sean Holdiness said his investigators are still conducting interviews and reviewing videos.

The gunfire started Sunday night at 8:45 in the 200 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Witnesses told officers there was an argument before the shooting started.

Holdiness told WCBI that 39-year-old William Love of Louisville was injured in the shooting. He was flown to a Jackson hospital to be treated.

If you have any information, call Louisville police.

