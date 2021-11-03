Louisville Police officer fired after DUI arrest, second LPD officer dismissed in nearly a month

Officer was arrested for DUI while on duty

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The city’s Board of Aldermen voted to terminate Louisville Police Officer Casey Wallace Tuesday after he was arrested for DUI while on duty.

Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness confirmed to WCBI on October 26 that Officer Wallace was taken into custody at a gas station in the early morning hours on Saturday, October 23rd.

Wallace was arrested by a fellow LPD officer.

Chief Holdiness made the recommendation to the Board of Aldermen that Wallace be terminated, and after a closed session, they did so by unanimous vote.

“We’re charged with the responsibility of doing what’s in the best interests of the city,” says Louisville Mayor Will Hill. “I applaud the administration of the department as well as the board of alderman for making the tough decisions and sticking with the data, the facts, and looking out for what’s the best interest of our city.”

This comes just over a month after the Board of Aldermen voted to fire LPD Officer Ty Hardin for multiple violations of city and police department rules.

“It is unfortunate and coincidental that we’ve had a couple of (these) occasions recently,” Mayor Hill says.

During the meeting, the board approved the hiring of two new LPD patrol office.

Wallace has a court date pending.