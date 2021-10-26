On-duty Louisville police officer was arrested and charged with DUI

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An on-duty Louisville police officer was arrested and charged with DUI-first over the weekend.

Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness confirms Officer Casey Wallace was arrested in the Walmart parking lot in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Wallace was arrested by a fellow officer.

The Louisville Police Department has taken disciplinary action. But the Chief Holdiness has not released details on that action because it is a personnel matter.

Mayor Will Hill says the Board of Alderman will discuss the personnel mater their meeting next Tuesday.