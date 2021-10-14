Louisville police investigate shooting that left one teen dead

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police are looking for a suspect after a Wednesday night shooting left a teenager dead.

Chief Sean Holdiness tells WCBI 18-year-old Tyquan Mccully was killed in the shooting.

It happened late last night on East College Street.

Investigators are not releasing many details about the incident right now.

They are offering a cash reward for any information that leads to the arrest of those involved.

You can contact Winston County CrimeStoppers or Louisville Police.

Winston County CrimeStoppers (662-773-9999)