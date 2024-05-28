Louisville police investigate weekend shooting

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police continue to investigate a weekend shooting.

Police Chief Sean Holdiness says one person was injured by gunfire.

She is expected to recover.

The shooting happened on Fox Street on Friday night.

If you have any information about this incident call Louisville police.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more updates as they become available.