Louisville police make fourth arrest in May shooting case

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police made a fourth arrest in a May shooting investigation.

17-year-old Kamauri Porter was charged with aggravated assault.

Police Chief Sean Holdiness said the shooting happened at a graduation party on Fox Street back on May 24.

One person was injured.

19-year-old Terence McNeal, 16-year-old Matthew Shumaker, and 16-year-old Teriyon McNeal were all charged with aggravated assault.

All of the teens are being charged as adults.

Bond for all the suspects was set at $75,000 each.

