Louisville police make quick arrest after deadly shooting

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police continue to investigate a deadly shooting after making a quick arrest.

20-year-old Nekendrick Nicholson was charged with murder.

He was scheduled for a court appearance Thursday in Louisville Municipal Court and remains in jail.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of South Jones Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Police Chief Sean Holdiness said 23-year-old Tyrekes Smith was found in a yard near Foster Street.

Officers caught up with Nicholson at an apartment near the intersection of John C. Stennis and South Columbus Avenue.

Smith later died at Winston Medical Center.

Police believed they have found the gun that may have been used in the shooting.

Investigators have not released what may have led up to the gunfire.

Witnesses are still being interviewed by detectives.

Holdiness said Nicholson is on parole with the Mississippi Department of Corrections and had pending felony charges before the shooting.

