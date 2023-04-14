Louisville police make statutory rape arrest after month-long search

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police made an arrest after a month-long manhunt.

38-year-old Don Rhynes was charged with statutory rape.

Louisville police said Rhynes turned himself in to the Decatur police Friday.

Earlier this month, we reported on the arrest of Latika Davis. She’s charged with sexual battery.

Louisville police said it started in 2020 lasting through 2022 with at least three victims.

More charges are expected.

Bond for Rhynes was set at $250,000.

