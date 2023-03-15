Louisville police release video of deadly shooting incident in January

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A video of the January mass shooting incident in Louisville has been released.

Apartment cameras across from the Blackwell’s store captured how the shootout developed.

A group of people was standing in the parking lot.

Once the first shots were fired multiple people began to scatter, take cover, and even fire shots back at another group.

The event that unfolded led to the shooting death of Devantae McMillan.

Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness said that the known motive was that the two groups didn’t like each other.

WCBI previously reported friends of Montavious Goss were involved in this shooting incident.

Goss is the 16-year-old boy who was reported missing on January 11.

He went missing for several days until railroad workers near South Church Street and Railroad Avenue found his body in a wooded area near the railyard.

Holdiness said the department released the video to be transparent to the community.

“A lot of rumors, innuendos, and whatnot goes on in the community. We just want to be transparent and put out the information so everyone can see the reason for the quick arrest and why we were able to make progress as quickly as we did in the investigation. You usually think of this as being a big city problem but it really shook us to the core knowing that this could happen in Louisville,” said Holdiness.

Nazyrian Goss, Eleshawn Clark, Cameron Thompson, Decameron Moore, and Elvandrick Idom are all charged with aggravated assault.

Nazyrian Goss, Clark, and Thompson are 16, Moore is 17, and Idom is 21.

Nazyrian Goss and Thompson are facing two counts and have a $100,000 bond.

Upgraded charges as possible.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter