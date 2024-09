Louisville police search for gunman

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police are searching for the gunman who shot up a house early Tuesday morning.

Police Chief Sean Holdiness said the drive-by shooting happened about 3 a.m. on North High Street.

A home was damaged by several bullets.

No one was injured in the gunfire.

Police are looking at area surveillance footage for more clues in the investigation.

If you have any information call Louisville police.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X