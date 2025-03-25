Louisville Police & Winston Co. Sheriff’s Office rejoin Crime Stoppers

NORTHEAST MISS. (WCBI) – Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers is growing; two departments are back on board.

Louisville Police Department and Winston County Sheriff’s Office recently rejoined.

Fighting crime takes teamwork.

“We’re just excited about getting on board. We always work with the other outside agencies, but this even brings us more to mingle together to where we can help one another,” said Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness.

Previously, LPD and the Winston County Sheriff’s Office had a local team that took call-in tips from the community.

But the organization ended in December 2023 after some key members retired.

Now, they’re rejoining a larger network – Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

“This takes the pressure off me. You know, with this app, people can post anonymously, and they can even communicate with our investigators anonymously. So, it’s a winner all the way around,” said Holdiness.

The P3 app is a game-changer, allowing users to submit tips, photos, and even video completely anonymously.

“They can actually not only send information. You can send pictures. You can send a video. This goes to the Crime Stoppers coordinators, who will determine what jurisdiction the crime is in and send it to that actual agency to look at,” said Sheriff Eddie Scott, President of the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

When you use the app, you are assigned a code or number in place of your name to remain anonymous.

“If an arrest is made based upon this information, we have places where an individual can pick their money up,” said Scott.

If the tip leads to an arrest, they can still collect a reward- sometimes up to $1,000.

If you have any tips, you can download their P3 app or call 1-800-530-7151.

