LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville restaurant remembered 9-11 by honoring men and who who put their lives on the line to save others.

Market Café hosted a reception for first responders this morning.

The restaurant invited law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMT’s and other emergency workers to have free donuts and coffee.

The event recognized their bravery, service and sacrifices for the their community.