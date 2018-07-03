Louisville School District looks to better relations with parents

LOUISIVLLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Change has been in the air in many school districts this summer, with several school superintendents moving on and new faces coming on board.

One of those new faces is Dr. Randy Grierson.

He just took over the Louisville School District and is already holding a series of meetings with the community.

Dr. Grierson described his first meeting last night as beautiful chaos, and he’s happy to be a part of a parent group that cares for their children’s education.

He’s only one day into the job, but Dr. Randy Grierson has already made a point, that he’s listening to what parents have to say.

“I think hearing from the community is critical,” said the new Superintendent.

Grierson set up three meetings for the three towns in the Louisville School District’s area (Louisville, Noxapator, and Nanih Waiya) to tackle issues faced by the school district: Dress code, technology in the classroom, and bullying.

“If you just rely on what you know and what you decide and you don’t rely on what the community in… getting their insight, then there’s a disconnect there somewhere,” said Grierson.

“That was on of the things that he talked to the board about, about having a successful school district was reaching out to the community and getting their involvement,” said LMSD Board President, Bobby Pierce.

The first meeting was held in Louisville and attracted near 200 parents, something Pierce called impressive.

“The input and the respect that was given from the people there, it was handled great,” Pierce said. “We got some great input from them, and the board is excited to see what the feedback that Dr. Grierson brings back to the board at our next meeting.”

The ultimate goal of this is to boost the District to a B rating and eventually an A.

With a good parent relationship, Grierson is excited for what the next year has to offer.

“That’s what it’s about,” Grierson said. “It’s about everybody coming together, everybody having a role in moving children.”